Officials issue warrant for man accused of calling in bomb threat at Henderson County Courthouse

Those with information regarding Simpson's location can call the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 903-675-5128.

ATHENS, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for man accused of making a bomb threat against the courthouse earlier this week.

Judge Scott McKee issued a warrant for Daniel Simpson's arrest on a charge of false alarm for the bomb threat on Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

Simpson, 35, of Malakoff, had a hearing scheduled for Tuesday in connection with evading arrest and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, according to online criminal records.

According to the sheriff's office, the courthouse was evacuated on Tuesday as a precautionary measure and the deputies have not been able to find Simpson yet.