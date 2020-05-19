HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has arrested two juveniles after they allegedly wreaked havoc on the community.

According to the HCSO, the two juveniles, who have not been identified, were taken into custody in regards to vehicles being shot on Highway 31 ,near Malakoff.

Officials say the duo used air rifles to to shoot at vehicles as they traveled down the highway.

April Smith Hooper

The pair has been charged with deadly conduct.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.