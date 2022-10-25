Officials believe lightning caused Rusk County house fire

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a home fully engulfed in flames on FM 1798.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials believe a lightning strike caused a home to catch fire early Tuesday morning in Rusk County while significant storms were moving through East Texas.

Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, and New Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of a home fully engulfed in flames on FM 1798 in the southern part of the county, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported.

The agency shared about the fire around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Facebook.