x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Officials believe lightning caused Rusk County house fire

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a home fully engulfed in flames on FM 1798.

More Videos

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials believe a lightning strike caused a home to catch fire early Tuesday morning in Rusk County while significant storms were moving through East Texas. 

Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, and New Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of a home fully engulfed in flames on FM 1798 in the southern part of the county, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported.

The agency shared about the fire around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Facebook.

Rusk County OEM said lightning is the suspected cause of the fire. 

RELATED: Beloved Overton community building burns down

RELATED: Gilmer skating rink to close for 'extended period of time' after fire damage

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out