HENDERSON, Texas — A lightning strike has been determined as the cause of a Sunday afternoon house fire in Henderson.

According to officials on scene, lightning struck the home, located in the 2000 block of U.S. 79 East in Henderson, between Webster Drive and East Main Street, just after 5:15 p.m. The fire was reported in the attic.

Crews from Henderson, Crims Chapel and Church Hill are on scene. The fire is under control, but overhaul will take some time, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

