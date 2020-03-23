LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department is investigating a Saturday night structure fire.

According to the LFD, crews responded to the blaze around 11:25 p.m. at 703 Sabine Street, near Stamper Park.

Officials say there were three people occupying the structure at the time of the fire. They all escaped unharmed.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation and it is believed to have been started by one of the occupants," the LFD said in a statement.

If anyone has information about the fire, they are urged to call the Longview Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-237-1217.