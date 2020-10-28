x
OFFICIALS: Mabank woman caught with more than 100 grams of meth in Cherokee Shores subdivision

Jessica Flatt was booked into the Henderson County Jail for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
Credit: Henderson County Sheriff's Office

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County Sheriff's Office investigators say they arrested a woman Tuesday in the Cherokee Shores subdivision on Cedar Creek Lake with a substantial amount of methamphetamines and charged her with a felony for dealing the drug.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Jessica Daniele Flatt, 32, of Mabank, was caught by Investigators around 10 a.m. after the committed a traffic violation when turning onto Eskota Street. Hillhouse says she did not have a valid driver's license.

Hillhouse says Flatt admitted she was carrying more than 100 grams of meth.

Flatt was booked into the Henderson County Jail for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

