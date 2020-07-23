Officials make arrest in connection with fatal shooting near Tyler State Park

The shooting occurred Monday, July 20.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office says an arrest has been made in connection with a Monday morning deadly shooting near Tyler State Park.

According to the SCSO, the body of Nathaniel Charles Snell, 32, of Arlington, was found inside the front door of an Exxon convenience store around 5:40 a.m. in the 14900 block of Farm-to-Market Road 14.

When the deputies arrived on the scene, the found the man was suffering from a gunshot wound. A deputy tried to resuscitate the victim, however, he died from his injuries at the scene. The sheriff's office immediately opened a homicide investigation into the man's death.

After reviewing security footage, sheriff's office said they are searching for a late model GMC Terrain, possibly silver, that person responsible for the shooting may have been driving.

On Wednesday, Smith County investigators and Texas Rangers developed a lead in the case which led them to a home in the 2000 block of Pennington Drive in Arlington. Officials located a GMC Terrain, similar to the one shown in a surveillance video, at the homicide scene.

Investigators developed probable cause for a search warrant of the vehicle and the residence.

A search of the residence and vehicle was conducted by the SCSO, the Texas Rangers and the Arlington Police Department. Information gathered as a result of the search, along with witness statements, led to the identity of the suspect, Robert Ernst Price, 51, of Arlington. The SUV was impounded and brought back to Tyler for forensic testing.