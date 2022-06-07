OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested for murder after setting house fire that killed half-brother with special needs

Robert Harrison Johnson IV, 32, will be brought back to the Smith County Jail where his bond will be set at $1 million.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested for reportedly causing a fire that killed his half-brother in Smith County.

Around 8 p.m. on May 18, the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office was called to a home in the 11300 block of County Road 1113, in southwestern Smith County, on reports of a structure fire with a man trapped inside.

Officials say Jack McKenzie Ross, 35, who was both mentally and physically disabled, died after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. At the time, authorities reported Ross’ brother, Robert Harrison Johnson IV, 32, was able to escape the fire before they arrived.

"After a lengthy investigation, the fire marshal's office now believes Johnson, who lived in the home with Ross, intentionally set the fire in a bedroom of the house and left the property while the fire consumed the home and resulted in the death of Ross," Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said.

Officials obtained an arrest warrant for murder for Johnson who was taken ito custody at a home in DeSoto around 10 am. on Tuesday.

He will be brought back to the Smith County Jail where his bond will be set at $1 million.

“Our hearts and prayers continue to go out to the family of Jack Ross as they continue to mourn his loss,” Brooks said. “The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is committed to finding the facts in this case in hopes we can bring some form of closure for Mr. Ross’ family.”