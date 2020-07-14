OFFICIALS: Man found dead in Panola County home following welfare check

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff's Office found a man dead during a welfare check on a local elderly woman.

Monday afternoon the PCSO got a call from a local pastor saying that he and another church staff member had gone to check on a member of their church who they hadn't heard from in a few days, Sheriff Kevin Lake said. The caller reported that upon reaching the home, they saw some knocked over items in the living room through the window, Lake said.

When deputies arrived and entered the home, they found a woman lying on the floor conscious, but incoherent, Lake said, and a man deceased in the bedroom. Lake said initial investigation reveals that the man was a caretaker for the woman and had been dead for several days, while the woman had been unable to call for help.