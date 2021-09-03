Documents: Man impersonated CIA agent, took cellphones from Longview WOW staff

Travis Martin Cain, 33, was released Thursday from the Gregg County Jail on a $125,000 bond on a charge of impersonating a public servant.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man was charged with impersonating a public servant after he dressed in tactical gear and posed as a CIA agent to get information from several Longview children’s museum board members in February, according to documents in the case.

Travis Martin Cain, 33, was released Thursday from the Gregg County Jail on a $125,000 bond on a charge of impersonating a public servant.

According to court documents, a Longview Police Department detective was contacted on Feb. 24 to investigate an incident and talk with staff at Longview World of Wonders, 112 East Tyler Street.