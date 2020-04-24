NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 14-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a family member late Thursday night.

According to officials, they were called to the scene of a shooting on County Road 715 around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The NCSO says a 14-year-old white male shot a family member before running off. The male victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A firearm was located at the scene, but the NCSO says the teen still may be armed.

The teen is reportedly wearing a red shirt with a "Hawaiian logo," black shorts and tennis shoes.

The NCSO is telling anyone living in this area or near the airport to lock their doors and report and suspicious activity by calling 911.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information is made available.