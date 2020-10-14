OFFICIALS: Meth dealer arrested leaving Henderson County game room

Michael Grubbs, 38, was taken to the Henderson County Jail where he faces charges of manufacturing/delivery and tampering with evidence.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — On the heels of last week’s massive arrest at a game room, a suspected methamphetamine dealer was caught leaving another gaming establishment late Tuesday night.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says one of deputies arrested Michael Grubbs, 38, as he was leaving the Silver Mine Game Room on State Highway 198 in the Mabank area.

According to Sheriff Hillhouse, Deputy Joshua Barrios spotted and pulled over a known, unlicensed driver behind the wheel of a vehicle leaving the business around 10:30 p.m.

"Grubbs was a passenger in the vehicle and he threw something into a nearby bar ditch as the deputy approached," Sheriff Hillhouse said. "Meth, and all the items needed to package and sell the contraband, and a pipe to smoke the drug were discovered."

Grubbs was taken to the Henderson County Jail where he faces charges of manufacturing/delivery and tampering with evidence.

Just last week, almost a dozen people were arrested at a game room by The Henderson County Sheriff's Office on a variety of charges.

A game room, north of Seven Points, was raided by deputies and investigators and 11 people were charged with organized crime, gambling offenses and drug possession.

