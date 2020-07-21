OFFICIALS: More tire deflation devices found along I-20 in Smith County

If you have any information on the manufacturing and/or distribution of these devices, please contact the SCSO at (903) 566-6600

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating after several more tire-deflation devices were found along Interstate 20.

According to the SCSO, on Tuesday morning around 8 a.m., the caltrops were located in the westbound lanes of I-20, near the U.S. Highway 69 on-ramp in Lindale, and near the Hideaway and Highway 110 exits. Additionally, another caltrop was located in the eastbound lanes near the Hideaway on-ramp.

The Texas Department of Transportation and local law enforcement continue to remain vigilant in searching for these devices.