MARSHALL, Texas — Seven people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Marshall on Thursday.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, around 12 p.m., the HCSO was joined by the Marshall Police Department SWAT Team in executing a search warrant at a travel trailer 405 Spruce Street in Marshall. The search warrant was issued as result of an ongoing investigation.

The HCSO reports the search warrant resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine and marijuana packaged for distribution, along with prescription pills.

While at the residence a 2-year-old was discovered to be living at the location. Child Protective Services was call to the residence and took possession of the child.

The incident resulted in the arrests of:

Kelvin Brown 42, of Marshall - Possession of CS 4<200, possession marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs

- Possession of CS 4<200, possession marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs Deandre Brown, 22, of Marshall - Possession of marijuana

- Possession of marijuana Marcus Gray, 43, of Marshall - Possession of marijuana

- Possession of marijuana Martial Butler, 32, of Marshall - Possession of marijuana

- Possession of marijuana Brittany Mackinnon, 29, of Longview - Public intoxication, possession of dangerous drugs X 2

- Public intoxication, possession of dangerous drugs X 2 Laken Williams, 31, of Greenwood, Louisiana - Possession of marijuana (Mugshot unavailable)

- Possession of marijuana (Mugshot unavailable) Aleasha Evans, 38, of Karnack - Abandon/Endangering child criminal negligence

The suspects were booked into the Harrison County Jail.