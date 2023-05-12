Officials offering up to $1,000 for information to find person who shot, killed alligator in Cherokee County

Texas Game Wardens were called on May 2 regarding an injured alligator on County Road 2907 near the Weeping Mary community in Cherokee County.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Officials are offering up to $1,000 for information that can lead to finding the person responsible for shooting and killing an alligator in Cherokee County last week.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Game Wardens were called on May 2 regarding an injured alligator on County Road 2907 near the Weeping Mary community in Cherokee County.

When the wardens arrived, they learned the alligator had been shot twice in the head area with what looked like a small caliber firearm. Because of this, the alligator died from his injuries, according to TPWD.

Those who have information that could lead to a conviction of the person responsible should contact Operation Game Thief at 1.800.792.GAME (4263).