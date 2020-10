Details concerning injuries are extremely limited at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials are on scene of a major two-vehicle crash in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the crash between an 18-wheeler and a vehicle, occurred at the intersection of U.S. 79 South and County Road 472.

