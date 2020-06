FLINT, Texas — The Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire Department is on scene of a gas leak tah hes led to a road closure.

According to officials, the leak is in the 12000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 346, near Bethlehem Baptist Church in Flint.

FM 346 is closed between County Road 177 and County Road 178 at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

