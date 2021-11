According to the OEM, units were called to the 8400 block of U.S. 259, just south of Farm-to-Market Road 850.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management is alerting citizens of a structure fire.

Motorists are asked to be aware of emergency vehicles in the area and to avoid the area if possible.