Officials in Gregg and Harrison counties on Tuesday afternoon each reported one new coronavirus-related death.

Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said four new cases of COVID-19 brought the county’s total to 299, while the fatality brings the death toll to seven. Recoveries increased by three to 66. He said 2,326 tests have been given in the county with 1,911 negative results. Results for 116 tests are pending.

Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne has said the six previous deaths were all associated with nursing homes — either a resident or worker. It is not yet known if that is also true of the seventh fatality.

