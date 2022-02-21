House fire in Longview caused by electrical outlet

According to the Longview Fire Department, crews gained control of the blaze in about 10 minutes.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials say an overloaded electrical outlet behind a refrigerator caused a house fire in Longview early Saturday morning.

Longview firefighters responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Clover Lane just before 1 a.m. to find an 800 square foot house that was 50% involved in fire. The flames had burned through the roof.

According to the Longview Fire Department, crews gained control of the blaze in about 10 minutes. Officials determined that an overloaded electrical outlet behind the refrigerator caused the fire.