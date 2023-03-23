Police identify 2 men killed in Tyler apartment complex shooting

CBS19 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

TYLER, Texas — Two people were found dead inside a car near an apartment complex in Tyler Thursday night.

According to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Det. Andy Erbaugh, the Tyler Police Department arrived on the scene around 9:50 p.m. after getting multiple calls about shots fired in the area.

Erbaugh confirmed two victims were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. They have been identified as Donovan Dodd, 19, and Ladarius Jackson, 23, both of Athens.

Another call came in after the original call was made from a person at Park Place who had also been shot at the apartment complex. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

"All persons involved in this case have been identified or are known to investigators," the TPD said.