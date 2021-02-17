OFFICIALS: Power restored to Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant in Tyler

The city says they are working very hard to maintain water pressure, but it is becoming increasingly difficult.

TYLER, Texas — After going offline early Wednesday morning, the City of Tyler says the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant is back up and running.

"Oncor was able to restore continuous power this afternoon to the Lake Palestine pump station and we’re preparing for treatment." the city said in a statement. "It is expected to take 12 hours to complete a full treatment process and pump the treated water into the city’s main lines. There will continue to be pressure issues throughout tomorrow as we get towers back up. We anticipate normalized pressure by Friday if all benchmarks are met. If power is lost again, these time frames will be adjusted."

The city says they are working very hard to maintain water pressure, but it is becoming increasingly difficult.

"We are now asking residents to conserve water in every possible instance," the city said. "Do not run water to prevent pipes from freezing. Please turn off water pipes if they have burst."

The city says they are also seeing pipes freezing for residential lines at their house due to continued freezing conditions, and these will not thaw until temperatures get above freezing this weekend.

Crews are using every available resource at their disposal to clear city streets and repair water main breaks.

Teams repaired breaks at the following locations:

Overbrook Drive (200 gallons per minute) – repaired

New Copeland Road /Stanford Street (500 gallons per minute) – repaired

Palmer Ave – repaired

Rusk Street – repaired

Valentine Street – repaired

Miller Drive and Golden Road – repaired

Dawson Street - repaired

Teams have also located the following:

Borden Place/ Front Street (50 gallons per minute) - pending repair

Bateman Avenue - pending repair

Reeves Street - pending repair

Old Bullard Road - pending locate