A preliminary autopsy report shows drowning was the cause of a 3-year-old girl who was found dead in New Chapel Hill on Sunday, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.

Madison Williams was reported missing Sunday morning. Authorities say she had wandered off to her grandmother's house and was later found by divers in a pond.

Smith says the report shows her death is consistent with a drowning.

At this time no arrests have been made.

The investigation is still ongoing. CPS is also investigating her death.

