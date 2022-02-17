Officials pull body of 75-year-old man from Lake Jacksonville

His body has been sent to Dallas for autopsy.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after pulling the body of a man from Lake Jacksonville Thursday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Brent Dickson, around 11:30 a.m., the CCSO recovered the body of a 75-year-old man who went into the water about 30 minutes earlier.

Sheriff Dickson says the man was working on a boat dock when somehow he ended up in the water.

