SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office has released more information in regards to a fatal boating incident that occurred Sunday on Lake Palestine.

According to the SCSO, around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a major accident on Lake Palestine at the Lakeway Harbor boat ramp, located at 22900 Lakeside Drive, in Flint. When officials arrived on scene, the learned a 14-year-old boy had been struck by a boat that had left the area. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boat that hit the victim was described as a red and black bass boat.

Law enforcement immediately began checking area boat ramps in an attempt to locate the suspect.

During the course of this investigation, the SCSO received a tip identifying Jeffrey Hampton, 31, of Flint, as a suspect in the case. The Texas Game Warden's Office and the SCSO were able to contact witnesses to conduct interviews.

Smith County Jail

Officials then responded to an address in the 12600 block of Count Road 1131 where they located a boat matching the description of the one that left the scene of the boating incident. Hampton was also at this location and was taken into custody.

Tyler Independent School District identified the victim as Roberto Carlos Bermejo Hernandez. The child previously attended Moore Middle School and his family says he had been accepted into Tyler ISD's Early College High School for the upcoming school year.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Andy Dunklin ordered an autopsy and Hernandez's body was taken to Forensic Medical in Tyler.

Hampton, who has a prior criminal history in Smith County, was charged with manslaughter and is being held in the Smith County Jail on $750,000 bond.

The family of Hernandez set up a GoFundMe page to support the funeral costs.

REPORTING A BOATING ACCIDENT

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the following action should be taken when reporting a boating accident.

When involved in a boating accident, the operator is required by Section 31.104 of the Parks and Wildlife Code to:

Render to other persons affected such assistance, as may be practicable and necessary in order to save them from or minimize any danger.

Give his/her name, address and identification of the vessel in writing to any person injured and to the owner of any property damaged in the collision, accident or other casualty.

Also according to Section 31.105 the accident must be reported to the department on or before the expiration of 30 days after the incident. The report should include a full description of the collision, accident or casualty in accordance with regulations established by the department.

It is the responsibility of each boat operator who is involved in an accident to contact TPWD or your nearest law enforcement agency if the accident:

Results in death (within 48 hours)

Injuries to a person requiring medical treatment beyond first aid

Causes damage to vessel(s) or property in excess of $2,000

To report an accident, contact your local game warden, local law enforcement agency or call TPWD's 24-hour police communications operator at (512) 389-4848.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information is made available.