LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is continuing to investigate a May 2019 armed robbery of a local insurance agency.

According to the LPD, around 5:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, officers received a report of a robbery at Remco Insurance, located at 508 South Timberland Drive.

Police say the robber, entered the business armed with a handgun, zip tied a female employee’s hands, put tape over her mouth, made her lie on the floor and demanded all of the money from the register.

Officials say he then ran away from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as standing 5’7" to 5’8" and was wearing dark-colored jeans, a black hoodie and a black bandanna which covered his face.

According to authorities, surveillance video from a neighboring business showed the man leave westbound on Montrose Street as the passenger in a early 2000s maroon Ford extended-cab half-ton pickup with a silver toolbox.

The employee was shaken, but uninjured during the incident, according to police.

On Monday, police released surveillance photos of two men who were seen in the same type of truck described in the robbery. The photos were taken at a store near the insurance agency shortly after the crime occurred.

If you have any information on this crime or the identities of the men, you may submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers website, through the Crime Stoppers app or call (936) 639-TIPS. With Crime Stoppers, the entire process, from tip to reward, is handled anonymously.