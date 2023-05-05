Officials report downed phone lines at Frankston City Hall, Police Department

Frankston police said there's a lot of damage in and around town.

FRANKSTON, Texas — Officials reported phones are down at the Frankston Police Department and City Hall following storms that moved through the area Thursday night.

Those who need to call the police department and city hall can use 903-574-9509 or 903-574-9507 for non-emergencies. For emergencies, people should call 911.

Frankston police said there's a lot of damage in and around town. Officials also encouraged people to not move fallen trees that have knocked down lines or limbs that are near lines.

Instead, people should call the electric company and report damage to ensure it is not a live line.

Also in Frankston, two people died after a tree fell on a home in the area during the overnight storms. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a 33-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were in a house on County Road 3000 when the tree fell in the middle of the storms.