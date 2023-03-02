Officials report over 20 monuments in Wood County cemetery vandalized

Hopewell Cemetery off of FM 515 in the Pleasant Grove area had more than 20 monuments vandalized and destroyed.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The Wood County Crimestoppers are asking for help to find those who are responsible for vandalizing and destroying over 20 monuments in a local cemetery.

