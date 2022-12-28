City of San Augustine reports major water leak

CBS19 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas — The city of San Augustine has reported a major water leak on the 16-inch transmission line in the City Lake Addition.

Crews are currently on the way for emergency repair and the city is pumping water into the towers for customers until the valves to the transmission line need to be turned off.

The city is advising customers to conserve as much water as possible and reserve some if the repair goes for a long period of time.

San Augustine is under a boil water notice and this leak could extend the current one.