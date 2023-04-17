Officials rescue East Texas woman who hung onto tree in river overnight after boat capsizes

"From the time of the call out to the victim being rescued and in the ambulance was 52 minutes," the SVFD said.

SLOCUM, Texas — An Anderson County fire department's swift action saved a woman's life on Sunday.

According to the Slocum Volunteer Fire Department, around 7:30 a.m., officials were called out for a water rescue on the Neches River at the State Highway 294 bridge.

The caller said a boat overturned two miles up the river and woman in her mid-60s was in the water hanging onto a tree. Authorities say the boat had overturned Saturday evening and at daylight, the husband walked out to State Highway 294 and flagged down a passing motorist for assistance.

Slocum Fire and Rescue, officials with Anderson County and Game Warden Danny Kessel all responded to the scene with the county's newly acquired swiftwater boat that was just put into service last week.

Slocum Asst. Chief Daniel Bailey and Game Warden Kessel entered the water in the new boat and found the woman.

Authorities say the woman was successfully rescued and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.