RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials are on scene of a one-vehicle rollover just south of Kilgore.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 259 and County Road 181.

The RCOEM reports the vehicle is upside down in the median and both inside lanes are blocked due to the presence of emergency vehicles.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Kilgore Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and EMS all responded to the wreck.

Details concerning injuries are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.