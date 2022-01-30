x
Officials responding to gas leak near Stamper Park in Longview

The LFD says the leak is in the 300 block of W. Nelson St.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Dep.t is responding to a gas leak near Stamper Park.

The LFD says the leak is in the 300 block of W. Nelson St.

The northbound lane at Carter and Walnut is closed off, as well as the southbound lane at Carter and Potter. Officials have also blocked off the westbound lane at Nelson and High and the eastbound lane at Nelson and Harrison.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

