TxDOT: Officials responding to crash that caused grass fire on I-20 in Smith County

Details concerning injuries are unknown, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Officials are responding to a crash that has caused a grass fire on I-20 in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the wreck occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near mile marker 575 and just west of Barber Rd.

TxDOT says the east and westbound inside lanes of I-20 in the affected area are closed at this time. Authorities expect them to reopen around 2:40 p.m.