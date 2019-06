RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A fiery crash involving two 18-wheeler has caused a major road closure in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the area of State Highway 43 and Farm-to-Market Road 1251, which leads from Henderson to Tatum, will be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information is made available.