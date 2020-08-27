No injuries reported after Tyler apartment fire

According to the Tyler Police Department, crews are on scene at the Finley Apartments, located at 5621 Old Bullard Road.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Fire Department and police are responding to a fire at a local apartment complex.

The call reporting the blaze came in around 11:10 a.m., according to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley.

Findley tells CBS19 the patio, an inside wall and chimney of a unit were on fire. Officials were able to control the blaze about 30 minutes later

No injuries were reported.