TYLER, Texas — Officials are responding to a structure fire in downtown Tyler.

According to the Tyler Police Department, the fire broke out just after 8 a.m., at the Ye Olde City Antique Mall, located at 302 East Locust Street.

The 18,000 sq. ft. mall is home to more than 60 vendors.

There has been an antique mall and/or flea market at the current location of Ye Olde City for decades. Over the years, the property languished and lost much of its former charm. However, in April 2007, Bert and Robert Powell acquired the property from the Swann Estate. The Powells say a lot of time and effort has gone in to restoring the property to its former self and to creating an atmosphere of "old world charm."

