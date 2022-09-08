x
Officials responding to large diesel spill, fatal crash in Rusk County

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, State Highway 315 is blocked at FM 840 to FM 95 due to a large diesel spill.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a fatal crash and large diesel spill in Rusk County Thursday night. 

The spill has blocked State Highway 315 at FM 840 to FM 95, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said on social media around 9:15 p.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are also responding to a fatal crash on County Road 3230 at the County Road 3227 intersection, the OEM said.

Because of the spill, detours are in place; however, drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes, including using US 259/US 79 from Mount Enterprise to Carthage or US 59/US 84 from Carthage to Mount Enterprise, Rusk County OEM said. 

