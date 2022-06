When CBS19 crews got on scene, they found out the caller saw dust in the air after a crop-dusting plane flew below the horizon.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County first responders have cleared the scene of what they originally thought was a plane crash near Big Sandy.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the initial call came in reporting a plane crash in a field approximately five miles south of Big Sandy, in the 18200 block of Highway 155.

