Henderson County officials responding to standoff, possible hostage situation

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: Sheriff Botie Hillhouse confirmed to CBS19 there is a woman inside of the house, but it's unclear if she's a hostage or if she's there willingly.
Hillhouse says there is a male and female that both ran in the house. Man had a rifle that he displayed to law enforcement before going into the house.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is responding to a standoff with a possible hostage situation.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse tells CBS19 the incident began with a traffic stop in Eustace before the male driver sped off and ended up on Eskota St. in the Cherokee Shores area.
The suspect is reportedly barricaded inside a residence and claims to have hostages.
Law enforcement is trying to negotiate with the suspect.
CBS19 has a crew en route and will update this article as more information becomes available.