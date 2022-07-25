Henderson County officials responding to standoff, possible hostage situation

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse confirmed to CBS19 there is a woman inside of the house, but it's unclear if she's a hostage or if she's there willingly.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: Sheriff Botie Hillhouse confirmed to CBS19 there is a woman inside of the house, but it's unclear if she's a hostage or if she's there willingly.

Hillhouse says there is a male and female that both ran in the house. Man had a rifle that he displayed to law enforcement before going into the house.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is responding to a standoff with a possible hostage situation.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse tells CBS19 the incident began with a traffic stop in Eustace before the male driver sped off and ended up on Eskota St. in the Cherokee Shores area.

The suspect is reportedly barricaded inside a residence and claims to have hostages.

Law enforcement is trying to negotiate with the suspect.