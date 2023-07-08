The Boerne Fire Department Water Rescue Team located the man's body around 10:30 a.m. Monday. They received assistance from the Texas Game Wardens.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials say they have recovered the body of a 25-year-old man who drowned at Boerne Lake on Sunday afternoon.

The Boerne Fire Department Water Rescue Team located the man's body around 10:30 a.m. Monday. They received assistance from the Texas Game Wardens.

The victim, 25, was an Afghani refugee. The City of Boerne is working with local and federal agencies to notify next of kin, officials said. He has not been publicly identified.

The initial call for a drowning came in just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The Boerne Fire Department said the man was walking in 3-4 feet deep water when he reached a drop off of more than 20 feet.

The man went under the surface and did not re-emerge. Several people in the area tried to rescue the man but were not able to.

Boerne officials say alcohol was not a factor in the drowning. Officials planned to reopen the lake to the public at 1 p.m. Monday.

