Officials search for convicted sex offender with ties to East Texas, Dallas area

Officials are offering up to $3,000 as a reward for information leading to his arrest.

OVERTON, Texas — Law enforcement officials are searching for a convicted sex offender who has ties to East Texas and is considered armed and dangerous.

Shacory Lee Pryor, 43, is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, resisting arrest and three counts of marijuana possession, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Pryor, who is also known as Cory or Corey, is 6' and weighs 180 pounds. He has tattoos on chest, abdomen, right shoulder, both arms, and both legs. There are also scars on his abdomen and right leg.

DPS said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

As a convicted sex offender, Pryor is required to register annually. He has ties to the Dallas area and East Texas, including Overton and Kilgore, according to DPS.

In 2002, he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident with a 12-year-old girl. He was then sentenced to 12 years in prison. In 2016, Pryor was convicted of burglary of a home and sentenced to four years, DPS said.

In March 2021, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Pryor's arrest for marijuana possession.

In December of that year, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, resisting arrest and two more counts of marijuana possession.