Officials search for missing Cherokee County elderly man

The sheriff's office said his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 77-year-old man with a cognitive impairment who was last seen around noon Tuesday.

Pablo Torres Martinez is Hispanic, 5’03’ and weighs 173 pounds. He has gray hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jean shirt, blue jeans, and black western boots, according to a Silver Alert that was issued.

Martinez also has a full silver beard and occasionally wears a straw cowboy hat, according to the alert. He was last seen at 12:26 pm Tuesday in Gallatin in a maroon 2015 Honda CR-V with a Texas license plate number GXB1353.

