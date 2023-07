According to officials, James "Bud" Schilling, 24, was last known to be in the area of the 100 block of Post Oak Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILGORE, Texas — Officials are searching for a missing man in Kilgore Monday evening.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, James "Bud" Schilling, 24, was last known to be in the area of the 100 block of Post Oak Road.

Schilling is a white man who is 6 ft. 2 in. tall, has brown hair, brown eyes and has an average build.

Officials said Schilling has tattoos on his chest and arms.