Officials search for Tyler woman accused of committing arson, other offenses

Jolley lives in Tyler and she drives a 2005 silver Dodge Ram 1500 with a Texas license plate number FZC4387.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office is searching for a woman accused of committing arson and other felonies and misdemeanors.

Jennifer Nicole Jolley, 44, of Tyler, is currently out on bond for arson and through an investigation, officials issued warrants for additional two felony and three misdemeanor offenses.

The fire marshal's office is asking those with information to contact Investigator Josh Hill or Barron Wedgeworth at 903-566-6600. People can also send a direct message to the agency's Facebook page.

She is also wanted on charges of possession of a penalty group one controlled substance less than a gram, possession of a penalty group three controlled substance less than 28 grams, two counts of possession of a dangerous drug and evading arrest with a vehicle.