Officials search for missing 77-year-old woman in Longview

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating 77-year-old Retha Pauls.

She is approximately five feet and five inches tall and weighs 165 pounds with short sandy brown hair and green eyes.

Pauls was last seen on Jan. 4 at a residence in the 3400 block of Tryon Road in Longview around 7:00 p.m.

Pauls is believed to be driving a white, 2006 Ford F150 four-door truck that has scrap metal in the bed and has damage from a previous accident. The truck also has a white decal of an unknown name on the back window.

Officials also say that Pauls suffers from a medical condition and needs medication as well.