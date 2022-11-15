Officials search for missing person in Upshur County

More information will be provided as updates come in.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for an Ore City man that went missing in the early morning on Nov. 5.

William Chad Martin, 38, was last seen by his girlfriend when they ran into the woods near Live Oak Road in southwest Upshur County while it was dark out.

His girlfriend said that her and Martin were smoking methamphetamine on Nov. 4 and were intoxicated from the drug. They were detected stealing tires from nearby and fled in Martin's truck.

The truck ran out of gas and the two of them were separated when they ran in the woods. The girlfriend came out of the woods, but Martin did not.

The girlfriend said they were attempting to run away from approaching vehicles that looked like law enforcement but was an electric company crew conducting repairs.

The Sheriff’s Office has not found any evidence of foul play at this time and dealt with several theories and rumors surrounding Martin’s disappearance.

Both law enforcement and family members are actively searching the area to find Martin.