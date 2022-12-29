Officials search for missing Sulphur Springs teen

Police are asking the public for assistance.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Kyliegh Marie Nelson.

She is five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with red shoulder length hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with black leggings. There is video footage of Nelson leaving her residence in a small light-colored vehicle.