Officials search for missing Sulphur Springs teen

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Kyliegh Marie Nelson.
She is five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with red shoulder length hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with black leggings. There is video footage of Nelson leaving her residence in a small light-colored vehicle.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the missing teen to contact the police department at 903-885-7602.