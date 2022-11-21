Officials search for Tyler man who has been missing for two months

Police are asking the public for assistance.

TYLER, Texas — Officials are asking for help from the public in locating a man who had been reported missing since September.

The mother of Edward Forrest Roddy, 51, reported that he was missing to the Tyler Police Department.

He is approximately five feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He is described as bald with a greying goatee and a tattoo on his neck that says “Shaneka". Both of his ears have been pierced and has a surgical scar close to his left armpit.

He goes by the nickname “Punkin”.