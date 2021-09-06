Officials searching for Angelina County runaway teen

If you have any information contact the ACSO at (936) 634-3331.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway teenager.

According to the ACSO, officials are searching for Gracie Massey, 13.

She was last seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities believe she may have been spotted at the Love's Truck Stop on Farm-to-Market Road 841 and the Pilot convenience store early Sunday morning

"She is believed to be in the Lufkin area but it is possible she has traveled out of town," the ACSO said in a statement.