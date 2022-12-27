Officials searching for Cherokee County man missing for over a month

The vehicle he was driving was found abandoned on County Road 4405.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Officials are searching for a Jacksonville man who was last seen over a month ago after getting into a fight with girlfriend and leaving the home.

Ryan Donald Hoskins, 38, was last seen leaving a residence on Fulton Street in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25 after getting into a fight with his girlfriend. He left in a white 2000-ish Chevy Suburban with an anti-abortion sticker on the rear left bumper, according to Cherokee County Crime Stoppers.

The vehicle was found abandoned on County Road 4405. Hoskins was wearing jeans, a white shirt, a hoodie, hat and tennis shoes.

His tattoos include a heart organ on his chest, a devil and angel on his arm/shoulder area, "never give up" on his left forearm and a Psalm Bible verse on his upper right arm on the inside muscle, the report said.

Hoskins has green eyes and brown hair. He is 5' 11" and weighs 150 pounds.