Officials searching for Cherokee County man missing for over a month

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Officials are searching for a Jacksonville man who was last seen over a month ago after getting into a fight with girlfriend and leaving the home.
Ryan Donald Hoskins, 38, was last seen leaving a residence on Fulton Street in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25 after getting into a fight with his girlfriend. He left in a white 2000-ish Chevy Suburban with an anti-abortion sticker on the rear left bumper, according to Cherokee County Crime Stoppers.
The vehicle was found abandoned on County Road 4405. Hoskins was wearing jeans, a white shirt, a hoodie, hat and tennis shoes.
His tattoos include a heart organ on his chest, a devil and angel on his arm/shoulder area, "never give up" on his left forearm and a Psalm Bible verse on his upper right arm on the inside muscle, the report said.
Hoskins has green eyes and brown hair. He is 5' 11" and weighs 150 pounds.
Those who have information regarding Hoskins' location are asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2546 or dial 911.